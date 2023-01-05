Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.58

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.58 and traded as high as C$73.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$73.00, with a volume of 704 shares.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,678,200. In other news, Director John Robert Barnett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$74.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. Also, Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,678,200. Insiders have acquired 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $267,665 over the last quarter.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

