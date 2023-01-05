Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF opened at 18.25 on Thursday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of 18.25 and a 1-year high of 18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

