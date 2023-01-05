CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Trading Down 0.5%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.39. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.54.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

