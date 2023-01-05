CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Trading Down 0.5%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.39. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.54.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
See Also
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.