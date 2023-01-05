Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 161,050 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $7,070,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.