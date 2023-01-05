Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. 1,187,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

