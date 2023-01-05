ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.37. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 25.63%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

