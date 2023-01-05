Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.