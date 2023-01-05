China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE CYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 7,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.