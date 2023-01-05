China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 7,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

