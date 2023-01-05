China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Up 8.5%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

