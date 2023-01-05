Chia Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $181.98 million and $3.38 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $29.68 or 0.00176082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,131,304 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,070 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

