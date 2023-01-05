Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 21,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. 7,674,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,382. Chevron has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.