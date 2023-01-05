Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Nathan J. Schultz Sells 25,000 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chegg stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

