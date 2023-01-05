Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Nathan J. Schultz Sells 25,000 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chegg Price Performance
Chegg stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chegg
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
