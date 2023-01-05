Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.72. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 3,934 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

