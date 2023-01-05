Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

