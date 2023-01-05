Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,839 shares of company stock worth $4,814,486 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $58.76. 31,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,790. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

