Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $76.97. 66,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

