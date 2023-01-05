Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 517,839 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,272 shares of company stock worth $14,561,204 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

