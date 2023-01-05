Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 69,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

