Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

DGX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,633. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.