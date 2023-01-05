Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,003,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.63. 101,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.15 and its 200 day moving average is $267.46. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $310.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

