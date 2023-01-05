Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $100.91 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

