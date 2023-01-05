CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 4.8%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 41,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 16,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
CB Scientific Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
CB Scientific Company Profile
CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.