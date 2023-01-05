Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Down 8.9 %
OTCMKTS CAPC opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.23. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.