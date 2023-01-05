Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Trading Up 1.2 %

Canaan Company Profile

Shares of CAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,504. The firm has a market cap of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Canaan has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.90.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

