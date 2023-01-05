Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 1.8 %

CCJ opened at $22.52 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.