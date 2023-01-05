Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 115,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,568,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
