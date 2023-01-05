Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 76,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.