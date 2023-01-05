Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
