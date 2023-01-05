Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 719 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $373.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

