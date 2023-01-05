Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.50. 28,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,741. The firm has a market cap of $386.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

