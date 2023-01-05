Callahan Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,156. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

