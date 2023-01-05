Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

