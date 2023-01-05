Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,072. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

