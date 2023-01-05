Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 8,750 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BHP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 74,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

