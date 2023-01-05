Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 7,202 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

