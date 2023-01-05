Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Caleres stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $784.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.68. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

