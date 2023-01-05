Cadence Bank NA Has $201,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 5,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

