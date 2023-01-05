Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,496,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,600.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVRDF opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($25.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

