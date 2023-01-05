Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,847.87

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,847.87 ($22.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,087 ($25.14). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,067 ($24.90), with a volume of 891,093 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 2,070 ($24.94) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.70) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($24.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,982.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,037.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,850.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($414,457.83).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

