Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,193.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,193 ($26.42) and last traded at GBX 2,191 ($26.40), with a volume of 163682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($26.29).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 2,070 ($24.94) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.70) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($24.22).
Burberry Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,965.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,037.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,850.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.90), for a total value of £344,000 ($414,457.83).
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
