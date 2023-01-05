Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.30

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Brother Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

