Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Price Target at $30.62

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OSH opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

