Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech
In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.66.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
