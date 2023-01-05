Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.66.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

