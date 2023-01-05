Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $71.78

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

