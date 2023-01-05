Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $71.78

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.