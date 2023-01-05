Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.83. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.