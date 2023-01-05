Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $60.38

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.