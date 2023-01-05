Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BNL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNL opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.93%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

