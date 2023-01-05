Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BR opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

