Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3,559.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $560.24 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $671.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

