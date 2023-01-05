Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 878.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

