Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

